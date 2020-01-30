Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Skilled To Work: Academy Shows Students Different Career Fields

North Alabama school leaders are learning about different career fields for their students.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 5:43 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: °
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events