Clear

Names of 8 victims in Scottsboro dock fire released

Names of 8 victims in Scottsboro dock fire released

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 4:45 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 4:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events