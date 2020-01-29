Clear

E. Lawrence Elementary School Closure

Due to a large outbreak of the flu, the school will close for cleaning.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 8:24 AM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events