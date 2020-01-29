News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Wednesday Fast Cast
Wednesday Morning's Top Stories
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 7:22 AM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 7:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
44°
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
41°
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
43°
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
42°
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Coroner: 4 of 8 people who died in Scottsboro boat dock fire were children
'It was weave heaven. Now it's not:' Huntsville store devastated after $250,000 of hair stolen
Law enforcement: Moulton man with 3 pounds of meth arrested in Colbert County
Scottsboro woman who lost house boat in fire describes moments after dock caught fire
Drone Video: Aerial footage shows damage from Jackson County boat dock fire
8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock
Limestone County school system puts human resources director on leave, launches probe
Questions remain day after deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock
Scottsboro’s heart breaks after deadly boat dock fire
Officials give update on environmental impact, deaths from fire at Scottsboro boat dock
Community Events