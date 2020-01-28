Clear

Sheffiled adds LED street lights to save money

Sheffiled adds LED street lights to save money

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events