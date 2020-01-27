Clear

Valerie Miller talks about losing home in Scottsboro dock fire 2

Valerie Miller talks about losing home in Scottsboro dock fire 2

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 8:32 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events