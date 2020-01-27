News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS 8 people unaccounted for, 35 boats destroyed in deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro
Full Story
Deadly fire damages Scottsboro boat dock
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
49°
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
52°
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
49°
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
47°
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
8 people unaccounted for, 35 boats destroyed in deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro
Army recruiter arrested in Jackson County for having sex with 15-year-old, officials say
A teen is trying to get the Super Bowl to be moved to Saturday. His petition has received thousands of signatures
ESPN: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash
2 dead in murder-suicide in Morgan County
Huntsville man charged with rape after being found with missing Pelham teenager
Woman arrested after stand-off with Huntsville Police
Woman taken to hospital by helicopter following wreck in Priceville
Police: Woman charged in Huntsville murder investigation
Photos show damage from deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock
Community Events