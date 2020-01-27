Clear
BREAKING NEWS 8 people unaccounted for, 35 boats destroyed in deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro Full Story

Huntsville police investigate overnight car chase

Huntsville police investigate overnight car chase

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 8:33 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events