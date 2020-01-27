Clear
BREAKING NEWS 35 boats destroyed, 7 people unaccounted for in deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro Full Story

Monday Fast Cast

Monday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 7:19 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events