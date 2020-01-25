Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 1/25

Showers arrive after sunset Sunday evening. Expect seasonable temperatures throughout the week.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jan 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events