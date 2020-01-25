Clear

Carson's Evening Forecast 1/25

Cloudy and cold tonight with showers arriving after sunset Sunday.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Jan 25, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events