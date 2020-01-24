Clear

Standoff with murder suspects ends

The standoff between two murder suspects and police has ended in New Hope

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:46 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events