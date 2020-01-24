Clear

Dangerous Outlet Challenge Spreads On Social Media

Alexis Scott spoke with Huntsville Utilities about the dangers of the latest TikTok challenge.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:25 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 7:25 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events