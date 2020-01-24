News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Alabama senator 'embarrassed' with state's education ranking
Alabama senator 'embarrassed' with state's education ranking
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:19 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 5:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
46°
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
44°
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
45°
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
49°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville man charged with rape after being found with missing Pelham teenager
Killen man indicted on rape charge in Colbert County
Alabama Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Pelham
Shoals family speaks after business owner indicted in death, collision with elderly couple
Driver taken to hospital after hitting Huntsville home’s carport
Huntsville group praises possibility of expungement bill for non-violent offenders
Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault
2 Morgan County men arrested on separate sex crimes with minors
Huntsville police investigating two deadly crashes on Jordan Lane
2 Madison County schools get new principals
Community Events