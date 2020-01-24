Clear

Austin Hall's love for lax

Madison County teen hopes to make lax more popular in Alabama.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:07 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:07 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events