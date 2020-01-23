Clear

2 Madison County schools get new principals

2 Madison County schools get new principals

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events