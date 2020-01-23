Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes blocked at Sparkman Drive, Pulaski Pike Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Men charged with sex crimes involving minors in Morgan County

Men charged with sex crimes involving minors in Morgan County

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 5:11 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events