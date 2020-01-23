Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: All westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard at Jetplex Lane in Huntsville blocked Full Story

Carson's Morning Forecast 1/23

Rain becomes more widespread by lunchtime today. Take it easy on wet roadways heading home tonight.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:17 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
