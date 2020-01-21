News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Colbert County residents fed up with people dumping dead dogs
Colbert County residents fed up with people dumping dead dogs
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 6:18 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
30°
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
33°
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
28°
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
29°
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
27°
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Inmate escapes from Tuscumbia work release site
9 suspects arrested in Somerville drug bust
Bus carrying University of Alabama fraternity students catches fire in Mississippi
Huntsville police investigating after man found dead in alley
2 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on Ford Chapel Road in Harvest
A mother has killed her 3 children in Phoenix, police say
Huntsville Utilities says customers impacted by multiple power outages
2 taken to hospital after wreck at Jordan Lane, Grizzard Road in Huntsville
Decatur murder suspect back in jail 47 days after his bond was revoked
Huntsville man killed in Tuesday morning crash
Community Events