Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville man killed in Tuesday morning crash Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Search For Escaped Inmate

Breken Terry reports from Tuscumbia after finding out an inmate has escaped.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events