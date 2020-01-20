Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mindset of a Champion

Decatur Heritage looking to defend its state championship from 2019.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 9:02 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 9:02 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Florence
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Fayetteville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Decatur
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Scottsboro
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events