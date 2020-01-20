Clear

Apartment Fire Leaves 8 People Without A Home

An apartment fire on Golf Road in Huntsville has left 8 people on without a home.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 6:46 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
