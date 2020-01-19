Clear

Keeping Safe While Staying Warm

Keep An Eye On Space Heaters and Extension Cords

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 11:11 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Florence
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Fayetteville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Scottsboro
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events