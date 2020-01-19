Clear

HUNTSVILLE CHURCH OPENS WARMING SHELTER FOR HOMELESS

The warming shelter will be open until Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events