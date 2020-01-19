News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
HUNTSVILLE CHURCH OPENS WARMING SHELTER FOR HOMELESS
The warming shelter will be open until Wednesday.
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
35°
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
35°
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
32°
Hi: 42° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
35°
Hi: 44° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
35°
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville High School forfeiting wins after using "ineligible boys basketball player"
One man dead after head on collision in Hartselle
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 for crimes involving child porn, abuse, more
Florence man killed in car crash
Huntsville man gets 25 years in prison for using 10-year-old to make child porn
Earthquake reported in North Alabama
Huntsville named 11th best place to live in America
Marshall County sheriff charges 2 with sodomy, bestiality, more in recorded assault of disabled man
Several bullet holes at the Park at Redstone Apartments in Huntsville
LSU says Odell Beckham Jr. did give players actual cash after national title game
Community Events