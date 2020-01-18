News
SEVERAL BULLET HOLES AT THE PARK AT REDSTONE APARTMENTS IN HUNTSVILLE
Huntsville Police is currently trying to track down a possible suspect.
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
