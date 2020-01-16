News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Tree Crashes Through House During Storm
A tree has crashed through a Madison home during recent storms.
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:53 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
50°
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
46°
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
47°
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
49°
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville man gets 25 years in prison for using 10-year-old to make child porn
Athens police investigating possible accidental shooting of 4-year-old
25 pounds of pot found in DeKalb County home, 11 arrested
6 charged in bust at suspected Decatur drug house
50 arrested in Franklin County drug probe
LSU says Odell Beckham Jr. did give players actual cash after national title game
Dead, starving cows discovery prompts investigation of Colbert County cattle owner
‘I betrayed the trust:’ Limestone County judge writes letter admitting to crimes
Huntsville named 11th best place to live in America
Lauderdale County man charged with soliciting teen for sex was out on bond for rape
Community Events