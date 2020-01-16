Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

School Bus Driver Shortage Causing Delays

Sydney Martin talks to parents about how they are managing school bus delays.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:39 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events