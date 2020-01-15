Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Plainview basketball taking it one game at a time

Lauren Cavasinni checks in on the two time defending 3A champs the Plainview Bears

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 10:47 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events