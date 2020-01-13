Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Neighbors Concerned About Flood Waters

Spohia Borrelli was in the Shoals on Cassie Davis Street where it is covered with water.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 5:51 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events