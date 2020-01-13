Clear

Monday Fast Cast

Monday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events