Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally arrested on felony charges Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks

Huntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 11:25 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events