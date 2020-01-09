Clear
Vote on New Training Facility

The Johnson Legacy Center will be the name of the new police training facility.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:44 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
