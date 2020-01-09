Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews working to rescue occupied vehicle from creek in Morgan County Full Story

Rain/Flood Preparation

It is advised to prepare for the rain and potential flooding that Saturday brings.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:28 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 8:28 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events