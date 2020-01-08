Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fake draft notices sent via text message

Fake draft notices sent via text message

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 5:32 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events