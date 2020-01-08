Clear

Road Project Delays

Several road projects are, and more could be delayed due to incoming rain.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 8:03 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 8:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events