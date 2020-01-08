News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Wednesday Fast Cast
Top stories for Wednesday morning.
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 7:27 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 7:27 AM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Clear
30°
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
31°
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
29°
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
28°
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
25°
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Iran fires missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq
Huntsville police looking for 24 barrels of powder used in explosives stolen from local business
Arab Police: woman found shot dead in burning house knew suspect
Department of Corrections: Madison teen, 3 others found with drugs during prison visit
Friends and family remember man killed in Morgan County crash
Pilgrim's Pride releases name of worker killed in Guntersville plant incident
Madison County teacher avoids jail time after having sex with student
Overturned vehicle causes major delays on US 231/431 in Huntsville
Billions of dollars of economic growth in the works for Huntsville, North Alabama
Court documents: Athens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himself
Community Events