01/06/20 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Jan 6, 2020 5:33 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55°
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
55°
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
49°
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Most Popular Stories
Pilgrim's Pride releases name of worker killed in Guntersville plant incident
Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
Billions of dollars of economic growth in the works for Huntsville, North Alabama
Westbound lanes blocked on Madison Boulevard in Madison; Crews cleaning gravel off road
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting involving deputies
Authorities in Madison, Limestone counties involved in late-night chase, standoff
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft
Police find remains of Paighton Houston, missing from Birmingham bar since Dec. 20
2 dead in plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport
Police in Arab want answers after woman found dead in home
