Clear

Monday Fast Cast

Monday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 7:42 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 7:42 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events