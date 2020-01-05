News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS 2 dead in plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE INVESTIGATING AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.
Posted: Jan 5, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
40°
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
42°
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
39°
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
37°
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
31°
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison County Sheriff's Office, Limestone County Sheriff's Office involved in late-night chase, standoff
Billions of dollars of economic growth in the works for Huntsville, North Alabama
UPDATE: Arab Police searching for answers after woman found dead in her home, Victim's car found
Police find remains of Paighton Houston, missing from Birmingham bar since Dec. 20
Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
2 dead in plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating an officer-involved shooting
Police: Alabama man kills ex-girlfriend after break-up
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
1 adult dead, 1 child and 1 adult transported to separate hospitals following wreck in Valhermoso Springs community
Community Events