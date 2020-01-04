News
ARAB POLICE SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS AFTER WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER HOME
Right now, investigators are searching for the victim's missing car.
Posted: Jan 4, 2020 10:49 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
