Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

01/03/20 Late Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 10:22 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 10:22 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events