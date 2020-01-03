Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Road Barricaded Due To Flooding

Shosh Bedrosian reports from Little Cove Road where there is a barricade set up due to flooding.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 7:09 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 7:09 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events