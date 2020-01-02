Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Flooding Concerns In North Alabama

Heavy rains have left flood-prone areas under water

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: James Hessler
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events