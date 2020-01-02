Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Storm drain concerns in Town Creek

Storm drain concerns in Town Creek

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:32 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events