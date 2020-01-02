News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning
View Alerts
Sewer overflow anticipated in Decatur
Sewer overflow anticipated in Decatur
Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
53°
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
56°
Hi: 54° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
52°
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
52°
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
49°
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Sheffield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Wednesday shooting
Huntsville police release New Year’s DUI arrest numbers
3 killed in Alabama crash
5 arrested in Huntsville raid; drugs, guns, more seized
Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65
Sheffield police apprehend one of two suspects in deadly Wednesday shooting
Mayor: Suspect tried to run over St. Florian Police officer
‘Unsafe’ bridge closed in Limestone County
2 arrested after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy finds drugs, pistol
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Community Events