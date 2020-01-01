News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning
View Alerts
Residents Concerned Over Flooding Risk
Sophia Borrelli was in Toney speaking with residents about flooding problems in that area.
Posted: Jan 1, 2020 5:51 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Overcast
46°
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
49°
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46°
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
46°
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
39°
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
‘Unsafe’ bridge closed in Limestone County
Sheffield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Wednesday shooting
Police remain tight lipped on St. Florian officer-involved shooting
Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65
Vandal damages equipment at popular Huntsville area park
An Alabama woman texted 'I feel in trouble' before she disappeared, mother says
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Huntsville piano drop kick-starts 2020
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Guntersville
Woman drowns after car submerged in Lauderdale County flood waters
Community Events