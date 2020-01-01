Clear
Carson's New Year's Day Forecast

Happy 2020! We're dry today, but we are keeping a close eye on heavy rain Thursday and Friday.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 7:22 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 7:22 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
