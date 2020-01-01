News
Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch
Carson's New Year's Day Forecast
Happy 2020! We're dry today, but we are keeping a close eye on heavy rain Thursday and Friday.
Posted: Jan 1, 2020 7:22 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 7:22 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
32°
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
33°
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
30°
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
33°
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
25°
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Most Popular Stories
‘Unsafe’ bridge closed in Limestone County
Police remain tight lipped on St. Florian officer-involved shooting
Decatur police announce road closures, traffic impacts for New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman texted 'I feel in trouble' before she disappeared, mother says
Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Body found in water near Lake Guntersville Sailing Club
Woman drowns after car submerged in Lauderdale County flood waters
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Guntersville
Anderson City Councilman rescues man from Lauderdale County floodwaters
Community Events