Clear

12/31/19 Late Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events