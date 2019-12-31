Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

12/31/19 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events