Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Check On Weather Conditions In Lawrence County

Flooding Reported On County Road 265

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events